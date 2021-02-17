Searchers Recover Bodies of Two Fishermen from Marias River

MISSOULA – Divers have recovered the bodies of two Missoula County men who had been missing in the Marias River in since last week, the Toole County sheriff’s office said.

Harsh weather conditions hampered efforts to recover the men. Divers entered the water Tuesday, NBC Montana reported.

A third man in their party reported them missing on Feb. 8 when they failed to return to their camp after a planned trip to the other side of the river.

The man had followed the tracks of their vehicle onto the ice to an area of open water. Items were found floating in the water that belonged to the men, officials said.

Autopsies are planned. The men’s names haven’t been released.