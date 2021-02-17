Skip to content
Skier Dies After Falling into Tree Well at Bridger Bowl

Ski patrol found the skier unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, shortly after they were reported missing

By Associated Press

BOZEMAN – A 21-year-old skier died after falling into a tree well at a ski resort northwest of Bozeman, officials with Bridger Bowl Ski Area said.

Ski patrol found the skier unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, shortly after they were reported missing.

The patrol made life-saving attempts, but the skier did not survive, ski area officials said. The skier’s name has not been released

A tree well is an area around a tree under its branches that does not get the same same amount of snow as the surrounding area, creating a hole.

