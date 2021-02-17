Skier Dies After Falling into Tree Well at Bridger Bowl

BOZEMAN – A 21-year-old skier died after falling into a tree well at a ski resort northwest of Bozeman, officials with Bridger Bowl Ski Area said.

Ski patrol found the skier unresponsive Tuesday afternoon, shortly after they were reported missing.

The patrol made life-saving attempts, but the skier did not survive, ski area officials said. The skier’s name has not been released

A tree well is an area around a tree under its branches that does not get the same same amount of snow as the surrounding area, creating a hole.