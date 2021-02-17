Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, February 8, 2021

Won’t Anyone Think of the ‘Hard-Working Americans’?

4:58 a.m. A burglar alarm was tripped but the only tracks in the snow were coming from inside the house.

8:17 a.m. A dog wearing a shock collar chewed a rope in half and escaped.

9:35 a.m. A gun was left in a rental car.

9:41 a.m. A man has been shouting nonsense for the last 10 minutes.

10:23 a.m. A man who asked to be booked into jail was unhappy when his request was denied.

12:25 p.m. A woman thought she left her purse in a patrol car.

12:52 p.m. An angry woman told a sheriff’s deputy that all they do is “help the criminals and not the hard-working Americans.”

1:43 p.m. Two loose dogs were making messes and growling at people.

2:53 p.m. An “unruly feline” was tamed.

4:14 p.m. Two horses were crowded around a tree.

4:36 p.m. A neighbor concerned about two cold dogs didn’t see the doggy door they were using.

6:59 p.m. A vehicle once reported stolen “magically” reappeared.

10:15 p.m. Intruders who used a tunnel to access a Bigfork man’s attic were now “zapping” him in the head.

10:22 p.m. A woman who had overstayed her welcome was pretending to sleep.

11:32 p.m. A bar patron laughing to himself was making people uncomfortable. 

