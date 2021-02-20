Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Must Have Been Some Kind of Nightmare

By

4:16 a.m. A woman in the throes of a vivid nightmare accidentally called 911.

8:09 a.m. Someone left a bottle of various pills in the ice cream section.

8:38 a.m. A woman in St. Louis said someone hacked her Panera Bread account and was about to get a delivery.

11:28 a.m. A man was spooked after someone, he believed it was Amazon, called to tell him the sheriff’s office would be coming by soon and then a sheriff’s deputy drove by.

1:13 p.m. Five to seven dogs were barking.

3:56 p.m. An unmarked delivery truck was deemed suspicious.

4:05 p.m. Someone hit a garbage can on purpose.

5:09 p.m. A man threw a garbage can at someone.

5:16 p.m. A safe allegedly filled with $100,000 in silver was stolen.

6:16 p.m. Someone was spinning brodies in a church parking lot.

