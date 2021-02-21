Three Teens Killed After Rollover Crash West of Billings

BILLINGS — Three teenagers have been killed and a fourth hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Billings.

A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old female, both from Billings, died when the Chevy Equinox they were in rolled and struck a fence Friday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old boy who had been driving the vehicle died Saturday of his injuries, The Billings Gazette reported. A fourth occupant, a 17-year-old boy, was hospitalized, authorities said.

All four teenagers were from Billings. The 16-year-old boy was the only one not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and road conditions were considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the highway patrol.