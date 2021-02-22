Officials Identify Three Billings West Students Killed in Crash

BILLINGS — Officials in Yellowstone County have released the names of three Billings West High School students who were killed in a weekend crash.

The victims were the driver, Thomas Lindsay, 17; along with passengers Kylie Rae Larsen, 18; and Conner Hunter Devere, 16, Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Monday. Larsen and Devere died at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. Friday on the west side of Billings, The Billings Gazette reported.

Lindsay died at the hospital on Saturday. Another passenger was injured in the crash.

The sport utility vehicle overturned, went off the road and through a fence before coming to rest on its wheels, officers said. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but the Montana Highway Patrol has said speed and road conditions are considered factors.