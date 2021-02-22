Snowmobilers Rescued After Two Nights in Wyoming Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of snowmobilers from Montana survived two nights outdoors in the Wyoming mountains before being rescued, authorities said.

Trevor Wayne Deal, 22, of Bridger, Montana, and 21-year-old Maison Deacon Ostwald of Laurel, Montana, were located Saturday by the Park County Search and Rescue team, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

The men were exhausted, dehydrated and hypothermic, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ostwald suffered severe frostbite and was flown to Idaho Falls Burn Center, authorities said.

The men went snowmobiling Thursday morning in the Beartooth Mountains. At about 5 p.m., a friend received a phone call from the men saying one of their snowmobiles had become disabled and they were trying to return to the highway.

Park County search and rescue hunted unsuccessfully through the night, ending the search at 4 a.m. Friday. The effort resumed three hours later with the assistance of two Blackhawk helicopters and continued through Saturday morning.

Park County Sheriff Scott Steward credited more than 50 volunteers on snowmobiles with significant assistance.

“Most often search and rescue missions, similar to this one, do not have a positive outcome, so it was incredibly satisfying for our members to have such an emotionally rewarding end result,” Steward said.