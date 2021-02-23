Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 23: Despite Undefeated Season, Wildkats Miss Top Ranking

The top ranking for the Class AA girls changed after Capital avenged its only loss of the season in dominating fashion with a win over Hellgate. In Class A, undefeated Columbia Falls remains at No. 4 on the strength of the three programs ahead of the Wildkats. These will be the last rankings for Class A and B as divisional play begins this weekend.

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

Helena Capital (11-1) Hellgate (10-1) Billings West (11-1) Billings Skyview (9-3) Bozeman (9-3)

Class A

Billings Central (13-1) Havre (12-2) Hardin (10-3) Columbia Falls (16-0) Laurel (10-4)

Class B

Big Timber (16-0) Colstrip (13-0) Roundup (13-2) Malta (12-2) Thompson Falls (13-2)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

Sentinel (11-0) Great Falls (10-1) Hellgate (9-2) Billings Skyview (10-2) Bozeman (9-3)

Class A

Dillon (14-0) Polson (13-1) Laurel (10-3) Billings Central (10-3) Glendive (10-5)

Class B

Lodge Grass (13-3) Manhattan (12-2) Huntley Project (11-4) Shelby (14-3) Fairfield (12-6)

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff