Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 23: Despite Undefeated Season, Wildkats Miss Top Ranking

The top ranking for the Class AA girls changed after Capital avenged its only loss of the season in dominating fashion with a win over Hellgate. In Class A, undefeated Columbia Falls remains at No. 4 on the strength of the three programs ahead of the Wildkats. These will be the last rankings for Class A and B as divisional play begins this weekend.
406mtsports.com Girls Rankings
Class AA
- Helena Capital (11-1)
- Hellgate (10-1)
- Billings West (11-1)
- Billings Skyview (9-3)
- Bozeman (9-3)
Class A
- Billings Central (13-1)
- Havre (12-2)
- Hardin (10-3)
- Columbia Falls (16-0)
- Laurel (10-4)
Class B
- Big Timber (16-0)
- Colstrip (13-0)
- Roundup (13-2)
- Malta (12-2)
- Thompson Falls (13-2)
406mtsports.com Boys Rankings
Class AA
- Sentinel (11-0)
- Great Falls (10-1)
- Hellgate (9-2)
- Billings Skyview (10-2)
- Bozeman (9-3)
Class A
- Dillon (14-0)
- Polson (13-1)
- Laurel (10-3)
- Billings Central (10-3)
- Glendive (10-5)
Class B
- Lodge Grass (13-3)
- Manhattan (12-2)
- Huntley Project (11-4)
- Shelby (14-3)
- Fairfield (12-6)
Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.