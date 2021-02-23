Skip to content
Basketball

Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 23: Despite Undefeated Season, Wildkats Miss Top Ranking

Wildkats have best record in Class A, enter divisional tournament as league favorite

By 406mtsports.com
Maddie Robison of the Columbia Falls Wildkats leaps for the basket against the Lady Pirates in Columbia Falls on Feb. 4, 2021. The Wildkats beat the Pirates 60-11. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The top ranking for the Class AA girls changed after Capital avenged its only loss of the season in dominating fashion with a win over Hellgate. In Class A, undefeated Columbia Falls remains at No. 4 on the strength of the three programs ahead of the Wildkats. These will be the last rankings for Class A and B as divisional play begins this weekend.

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

  1. Helena Capital (11-1)
  2. Hellgate (10-1)
  3. Billings West (11-1)
  4. Billings Skyview (9-3)
  5. Bozeman (9-3)

Class A

  1. Billings Central (13-1)
  2. Havre (12-2)
  3. Hardin (10-3)
  4. Columbia Falls (16-0)
  5. Laurel (10-4)

Class B

  1. Big Timber (16-0)
  2. Colstrip (13-0)
  3. Roundup (13-2)
  4. Malta (12-2)
  5. Thompson Falls (13-2)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

  1. Sentinel (11-0)
  2. Great Falls (10-1)
  3. Hellgate (9-2)
  4. Billings Skyview (10-2)
  5. Bozeman (9-3)

Class A

  1. Dillon (14-0)
  2. Polson (13-1)
  3. Laurel (10-3)
  4. Billings Central (10-3)
  5. Glendive (10-5)

Class B

  1. Lodge Grass (13-3)
  2. Manhattan (12-2)
  3. Huntley Project (11-4)
  4. Shelby (14-3)
  5. Fairfield (12-6)

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff

