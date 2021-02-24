Market Trends: Whitefish Home Sales

Whitefish, compared to other Flathead Valley cities, doesn’t sell the most homes in a year – that title goes easily and consistently to Kalispell. However, Whitefish has oft had the most expensive sold prices per square foot – and the past year was no exception.



I’ve charted the single family residence home sales in this picturesque destination, from February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021, selling for prices between $200,000 and $1,000,000. The vertical blue bars show the sold quantities by vintage of construction, in five-year ranges, using the left-hand vertical axis for the quantities. Those built most recently have sold in the greatest quantity, comparing ranges. The orange and green lines use the right-hand vertical axis, and they represent the median days to contract (listing to contract, not closing, it’s often another 30-45 days to get through financing and due diligence of inspection, etc.) and median sold price per square foot. Prices have been moving above $200/feet for a while now, and $300/feet seems to be the next threshold to ponder.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.