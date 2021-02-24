Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, February 18, 2021

‘The Dogs That Were on the News’

12:42 a.m. A man standing near a roundabout looked lost.

7:52 a.m. A man “forgot” to pay for the trash he dumped.

9:46 a.m. Information in a glove box may have been compromised.

10:06 a.m. Dogs were chasing deer.

10:36 a.m. A man keeps getting harassed about a vehicle covered in snow.

10:51 a.m. A man who was asked to stop stealing food from a dumpster was back stealing food from a dumpster.

12:22 p.m. A snowblower was stolen.

2:25 p.m. A man was plowing snow onto someone else’s land.

2:50 p.m. A disgruntled ex-employee was sending threatening texts.

3:02 p.m. Graffiti was spotted on a post.

4:19 p.m. Two horses were loose in Columbia Falls.

4:26 p.m. A man who spotted “the dogs that were on the news” said they were headed north.

5:38 p.m. Someone lost their phone while snowmobiling.

10:25 p.m. A man was drinking and blaring music.

10:49 p.m. The concerning screaming, thumping and banging coming from the room next door was a 10-year-old playing video games.

