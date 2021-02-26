Glacier Squeaks Out Crosstown Sweep

It only takes a single basket to define a game, and Ellie Keller’s last shot of the night during the second girls crosstown basketball game of the season on Feb. 25 was one of those baskets.

As first year Flathead coach Sam Tudor called a timeout with 12 seconds left in overtime, tensions were high. The Bravettes had remained ahead nearly the entire game, at one point up by 10, but were just hanging on to a one-point lead.

Then, as the clock ticked down into single digits, a foul gave Glacier senior Ellie Keller the last second chance her team needed. She landed two perfect free throws, giving the Wolfpack a slim 49-48 victory.

Despite repeated displays of dominance as the Flathead Bravettes made a valiant attempt to split the crosstown series and claim the first win over the Wolfpack since 2018, the white-and-orange clad home team fell to their crosstown rivals for the eighth consecutive time.

The Bravettes (2-11 Western AA) began the game aggressively, responding to an early field goal by Kaylee Fritz that put the Wolfpack (8-6 Western AA) on the board first with a shot by Molly Winters.

Within minutes, it was clear the Bravettes planned to make their intentions known early. They jumped out to a steady lead, adding to it bucket by bucket as the first quarter ticked down.

Senior Kuyra Siegel took a corner three, hitting nothing but net, to put Flathead up 20-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Overall seven Bravettes got into the box score, as the Bravettes stayed up 28-21 at the half and 33-28 at the end of the third. It was there that Flathead began to stall out and the Wolfpack outshot them 2:1 in the final quarter, with Senior Kenzie Williams nailing two free throws with 1:39 left to tie up the game 38-38 and send the rivalry into overtime.

Glacier continued their aggressive late press with Emma Anderson laying it up for the first points in OT.

From there, the score ping-ponged back and forth — Maddy Moy landed a three to pop the Bravettes up by one, Williams hit a shot from the right alley to go back on top, and then Kennedy Moore responded and added two free throws to give Flathead a 45-42 lead with just over 90 seconds remaining.

Claire Converse added another free throw to make it a four-point game, but the Wolfpack clawed back up to come within a point in the final seconds, paving the way for Keller’s anxiety-inducing final shots.

The Bravettes offense made great strides from the first crosstown matchup, when they only managed 27 points, exceeding their season average of 39, which ranks 13th in Class AA.

While the Wolfpack defense was off to a sluggish start, they capitalized on their status as the league’s highest scoring team from the free throw line.

Flathead will end their season with a home game against Hellgate on Feb. 27 while the Wolfpack will prepare for the state play-in game next week.

Glacier 12 9 7 10 11 – 49

Flathead 20 8 5 5 10 – 48

GLACIER — Ellie Keller 15, Kenzie Williams 13, Kaylee Fritz 11, Emma Anderson 8, Janessa Henson 2

FLATHEAD— Kennedy Moore 15, Maddy Moy 11, Akilah Kubi 8, Bridget Crowley 5, Mollie Winters 5, Claire Converse 3, Kuyra Siegel 3