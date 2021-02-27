Voter Suppression

HB 176 would make it harder for all Montanans to exercise their right to vote, by removing Election Day registration. Since 2005, Montana voters have been able to register and vote on Election Day and it was reaffirmed by 57% of Montana voters in 2014.

The argument for removing same-day registration is that it would help our local election officials run a more efficient Election Day. However, the Montana Association of Clerks and Reporters did not ask for this bill and they have not taken a position. So, whom does it serve?

More than 240 people came to our Lake County Courthouse on Nov. 3, 2020, registered and voted that day. They were likely first-time voters, people who recently moved here and some who hadn’t voted for a long time. Maybe, it was you!

If HB 176 had been in place, those 241 people would have been denied their Constitutional right to vote.

We cannot allow our state legislators to pass HB 176 restricting any Montanan’s constitutional right to vote. Contact your senator today.

Gerry Browning

Polson