Flathead County Confirms Seven Additional COVID-19 Deaths

The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred in the last month, raising the county’s total to 81.

Five of the deaths are associated with unnamed residential care facilities. The health department didn’t provide any more details about the individuals.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of these individuals,” Flathead City-County Health Officer Joe Russell said in a statement. “We will continue to work diligently to administer vaccine to the most vulnerable in our community. Until the vaccine is more widely available, please continue to social distance, wear a mask, and stay home when you are sick.”

Montana has reported 1,357 COVID-19 deaths as of today, not counting the latest from Flathead County. Nearly 400 deaths have been reported since Jan. 1.

The state reported 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, while Flathead County reported 18. Flathead has the second-highest active caseload, with 198 active cases as of March 1.