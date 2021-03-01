The Gentleman Doth Protest Too Much

6:19 a.m. A woman saw a horse and the shadow of a second horse.

2:46 p.m. A tan vehicle drove down the road right as a Bigfork man walked to the front of his house.

3:08 p.m. A man who believed his neighbors were about to call the cops and accuse him of flipping them the bird said he wanted it “on record” that he did no such thing.

3:34 p.m. An ID card was lost.

4:30 p.m. A man quickly hung up the phone after reporting that someone with a machete was kicking a dog.

4:49 p.m. A woman used her “sixth sense” to discover that someone was outside her apartment.

6:17 p.m. The excessive noise from an upstairs neighbor was causing a dog to get stressed and lick its paws.

6:47 p.m. “A bunch of punks in the parking lot spinning brodies.”

8:24 p.m. A man keeps showing up at a casino and taking pictures of everyone.

9:08 p.m. Someone had questions about driving with non-alcoholic beer.

9:52 p.m. A man was punched in the face.