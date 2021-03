I Swear I Drove Here

6:24 a.m. A car broke down.

9:16 a.m. A bike was found.

9:21 a.m. A man was taking pictures of houses and trying to hitchhike.

10:13 a.m. A dog was barking aggressively.

10:25 a.m. A dog that ran away came back home.

11:55 a.m. An angry neighbor broke down a fence and let a dog out.

12:26 p.m. A driver got out of their car and stabbed another vehicle’s tire.

12:44 p.m. Someone lost a surfboard in a black bag.

1:17 p.m. An intoxicated man was asking questions about a judge.

2:19 p.m. A wallet has been missing since Monday.

2:23 p.m. A car has been missing for a month.

2:49 p.m. A woman misplaced her car after a day on the mountain.

6:28 p.m. A former employee was accused of stealing a dog.

8:25 p.m. Liquor and some guns were stolen.