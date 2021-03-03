Market Trends: Condos and Townhouses

Single-family residence market activity, in the Flathead, far exceeds that of attached homes (condos and townhouses), but we’ve not focused upon the latter since December 2018. This week’s column showcases the past five years of sales activity for attached homes (see chart).

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

I filtered my analysis to include only those with 2+ bedrooms, 1+ baths, 700-4,500 square feet, having sold for prices between $100,000 and $599,999 over the past five years (February through the following January, each year). Here, most condos and townhouses sell for prices between $200,000 and $399,999. The $200,000 to $299,999 condo and townhouse sales quantities were closely matched during 2016 and 2017; after that, townhouse sales quantities have been lurching ahead. The cheapest townhouse range became a fading memory over the past five years. 2020 median sold prices, per square foot, are at the top for all but two ranges; condos usually outperform townhouses in per foot sold pricing. I threw in a dashed line to indicate the 2020 pace at which attached homes were snapped up (days from listing to contract; often it takes another 30-45 days to get to closing).