Wildkats Sail Through Divisionals

The still unbeaten Columbia Falls Wildkats (19-0) breezed through the Western A divisional tournament last weekend, capped by a 59-54 win over Ronan to take the title on Feb. 27.

The Wildkats beat Frenchtown 54-40 and Browning 45-42 en route to the championship match, and after a one-year hiatus from the state tournament, Columbia Falls will make its eighth appearance since 2013.

The fourth-ranked Wildkats were led on Saturday night by Maddie Robison’s 21 points. Seniors LaKia Hill and Hannah Schweikert added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Joining Columbia Falls and Ronan at the state tournament will be Whitefish, as the Bulldogs finished fourth in the divisional tournament, losing a consolation final to Hamilton 31-28. The Class A state tournament will begin on March 3. Columbia Falls will face Glendive, Ronan will play Hardin and Whitefish will take on top-ranked Billings Central.