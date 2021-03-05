Again with the ‘Racism Comments’

6:36 a.m. When a woman came by to pick up her things, a man was unhelpfully throwing them out of the house.
11:28 a.m. An awkward encounter was interpreted as a scam.
12:07 p.m. A woman believed someone was calling the cops on her.
1:01 p.m. It hadn’t happened today, but on several prior occasions a dog lunged at a woman.
2:10 p.m. A man was yelling at no one in particular.
3:25 p.m. A woman “started in with racism comments” after she didn’t like the answers she was getting.
3:27 p.m. Bob has been asked to leave several times but is not getting the message.
4:28 p.m. A man who dialed 911 was yelling about getting through to 411.
8:17 p.m. A man ran into the woods.
9:34 p.m. A woman walking down the road with a flashlight gave a passer-by a “weird feeling.”