Teck Committed to Protecting Watershed

Regarding the recent article “Lincoln County Lawmakers Seek to Roll Back Lake Koocanusa Pollution Standard” I wanted to provide updated information on Teck’s progress implementing the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan.

We currently have two water treatment facilities successfully treating a total of up to 7.2 million gallons of water per day to improve water quality. More facilities are planned and under construction now. By the end of 2021, Teck expects to have capacity to treat more than 12.5 million gallons of water per day, nearly two and a half times our 2020 treatment capacity, with expected significant reductions in selenium concentrations downstream.

Regarding Lake Koocanusa, it is also important to note that annual average levels of selenium in the lake have been stable since 2014 and do not show a rising trend.

We know that solving the water quality challenge in the Elk Valley will require hard work, collaboration and implementation of leading-edge science. For example, our successful water treatment technology using saturated rock fill was developed through work with leading scientists specializing in selenium management based in Montana. We are committed to continuing to work in cooperation with stakeholders on both sides of the border to ensure the watershed is protected. More information about our work to implement the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan is available at www.teck.com/elkvalley.

Scott Maloney

Vice President, Environment

Teck