There’s No Constitutional Right to Potentially Cause Harm

As a known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some of you may be surprised to find that I take exception and disagree with the four obstructionist members of the Flathead County Health Board and the openly defiant Republican Caucus at the Legislature in Helena.

In defending property rights, I have consistently maintained that the owner has constitutional rights to utilize their property as they choose, provided they do not adversely affect the health and safety of others. Likewise, common courtesy and respect for the health and safety of others during this pandemic necessitates wearing masks and maintaining a six-to-eight-foot distance from others when having indoor contact with the public. We do not have a constitutional right to potentially cause harm or death to other citizens of the republic, i.e., driving on left side of the double yellow.

Finally, some businesses have raised issues regarding enforcement of wearing a mask. This can be solved simply by: no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service, no sale. If a person can’t wear a mask, send someone who can.

Bill Myers

Bigfork