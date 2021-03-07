Skip to content

Flathead Completes State Wrestling Sweep

Two weeks after the girls won their inaugural state title, the Flathead boys wrestling team earned the program's 10th title

By Micah Drew
Flathead’s Fin Nadeau walks off the mat after his final’s match loss to Drake Rhodes of Billings West at the AA state wrestling tournament at Flathead High School Kalispell on March 6, 2021. Rhodes won by decision. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Brave Brawlers won the state wrestling championship on March 6, the third title for Flathead in the last five years and the program’s 10th overall. Two weeks ago, the girls team made history by winning the inaugural state championship.

Flathead had one individual champion, Ethan Freund at 126 and three runners up, Asher Kemppainnen, Fin Nadeau and Noah Poe-Hatten at 132, 152 and 160-pounds respectively.

The Braves came into Saturday’s wrestle-back and championship rounds already in first place, and behind a typically strong performance in the so-called blood round and 12 top-six state placers, Flathead (247 points) held its spot ahead of Billings Senior (239 1/2) and 2020 state champion Great Falls (192).

Glacier sophomore Teegan Vasquez won the 120-pound bracket, his second state title.

Glacier High School’s Teegan Vasquez wrestles Hunter Ketchem of Billings Skyview in the 120 pounds final at the AA state wrestling tournament at Flathead High School Kalispell on March 6, 2021. Vasquez won by decision. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

