Flathead Completes State Wrestling Sweep

The Brave Brawlers won the state wrestling championship on March 6, the third title for Flathead in the last five years and the program’s 10th overall. Two weeks ago, the girls team made history by winning the inaugural state championship.

Flathead had one individual champion, Ethan Freund at 126 and three runners up, Asher Kemppainnen, Fin Nadeau and Noah Poe-Hatten at 132, 152 and 160-pounds respectively.

The Braves came into Saturday’s wrestle-back and championship rounds already in first place, and behind a typically strong performance in the so-called blood round and 12 top-six state placers, Flathead (247 points) held its spot ahead of Billings Senior (239 1/2) and 2020 state champion Great Falls (192).

Glacier sophomore Teegan Vasquez won the 120-pound bracket, his second state title.