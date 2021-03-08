Banging Cane

12:28 a.m. A woman wanted the truck shining its lights into her house to move so she could get some sleep.

1:46 a.m. A vehicle was running but no one was around.

3:16 a.m. Some tunes have been blasting since last night and no one can find where it’s coming from.

5:20 a.m. A neighbor has evidence that the woman in the upstairs apartment was screaming and banging her cane on the floor all night.

7:39 a.m. A vehicle was driving through “every single alley” on the east side of Kalispell.

9:12 a.m. A man sick of a neighbor’s loud music was about to “do something about it himself.”

9:56 a.m. A syringe was found.

10:09 a.m. A woman lost her passport.

10:37 a.m. A chihuahua was found.

10:44 a.m. Dogs got loose from the dog park.

12:20 p.m. A thief fled in a Honda Civic.

2:06 p.m. A man accidentally dialed 911 while picking up some pizza.

2:29 p.m. A dog was getting into everyone’s trash.

3:43 p.m. A stolen wedding ring was returned.

5:09 p.m. A man reported that nine “tweakers” followed him home.

6:20 p.m. A woman stole some makeup.

8:47 p.m. A woman who hadn’t entered the contest in at least a decade was surprised when Publishers Clearing House asked he if she wanted the “publicity with the balloons” when she received her prize.

10:30 p.m. A truck playing super loud music was keeping someone’s daughter awake.

11:18 p.m. Heavy bass was rattling the walls and knocking things over.