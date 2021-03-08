Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Banging Cane

By

12:28 a.m. A woman wanted the truck shining its lights into her house to move so she could get some sleep.

1:46 a.m. A vehicle was running but no one was around.

3:16 a.m. Some tunes have been blasting since last night and no one can find where it’s coming from.

5:20 a.m. A neighbor has evidence that the woman in the upstairs apartment was screaming and banging her cane on the floor all night.

7:39 a.m. A vehicle was driving through “every single alley” on the east side of Kalispell.

9:12 a.m. A man sick of a neighbor’s loud music was about to “do something about it himself.”

9:56 a.m. A syringe was found.

10:09 a.m. A woman lost her passport.

10:37 a.m. A chihuahua was found.

10:44 a.m. Dogs got loose from the dog park.

12:20 p.m. A thief fled in a Honda Civic.

2:06 p.m. A man accidentally dialed 911 while picking up some pizza.

2:29 p.m. A dog was getting into everyone’s trash.

3:43 p.m. A stolen wedding ring was returned.

5:09 p.m. A man reported that nine “tweakers” followed him home.

6:20 p.m. A woman stole some makeup.

8:47 p.m. A woman who hadn’t entered the contest in at least a decade was surprised when Publishers Clearing House asked he if she wanted the “publicity with the balloons” when she received her prize.

10:30 p.m. A truck playing super loud music was keeping someone’s daughter awake.

11:18 p.m. Heavy bass was rattling the walls and knocking things over.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.