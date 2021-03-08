Three Killed in Fiery Head-on Crash Saturday Night

Three people were killed and a fourth person was hospitalized following a head-on collision late Saturday night on Montana Highway 35 near Creston that ended with one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a northbound pickup driven by 28-year-old Kevin Hunt of Kalispell crossed the centerline of Montana Highway 35 near Indian Ridge Road just before 11 p.m. The pickup slammed head-on into a minivan before careening off the roadway and catching fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when law enforcement arrived and Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the minivan, 42-year-old Melodi Johnson, and her 14-year-old daughter, Abigail Johnson, both of the Dayton area, were also killed in the accident. A third person in the minivan, an unidentified 14-year-old girl, was hospitalized. All three occupants of the minivan were wearing their seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by MHP.