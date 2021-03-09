The Train Wreck in Helena

Legislators gathered in Helena this year with petty, self-serving agendas that have nothing to do with improving our states infrastructure, health issues, education funding, etc. Instead, each Republican has an issue to attack. Every disgusting, personal issue is on the table for attack. Some of these issues include the transfer of public lands, eliminating labor unions, allowing guns on university campuses, the slaughter of wolves, stripping Health Department powers, anti-affordable housing laws and the list continues.

When the session is over this year will Montana be a better place to live or will the state be a “tax haven” for the very rich and a welcome mat for the wealthy who want to live here and hold on to their rich portfolios?

Roger Sherman

Whitefish