Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

‘All Customer Service Representatives are Busy’

By

1:22 a.m. Two people at a pond were sent away.

7:37 a.m. Gas pump video screens were punched.

7:59 a.m. Someone was accused of driving on the sidewalk.

9 a.m. A dispatcher returned an abandoned 911 call and was told “all customer service representatives are busy helping other customers.”

9:56 a.m. A wallet with minimal cash inside was lost.

11:41 a.m. A woman who came home intoxicated was asked to move out.

11:43 a.m. A victim reporting a broken window believed it was “gang related.”

11:48 a.m. A man seen riding a bike and screaming at the top of his lungs had vanished.

12:17 p.m. A tall man stole some things.

12:35 p.m. Hound dogs were barking.

2:49 p.m. A stolen credit card was used to buy $6,500 worth of banners.

3:04 p.m. A man who sat down to eat with a bottle of liquor was talking incoherently.

4:11 p.m. A man shining a laser at people was asked to stop.

4:24 p.m. There was concern that the people driving around with a washing machine in their pickup were just going to dump it somewhere.

5:32 p.m. A neighbor’s music was so loud it was shaking the windows.

6:29 p.m. A man was stumbling around in the trees.

6:46 p.m. A man was asked to stop leaving “nasty” messages.

9:55 p.m. A man was skateboarding in the middle of the road.

10:28 p.m. Rhythmic beating, not firewood chopping, was reported.

10:32 p.m. A missing dog came back home.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.