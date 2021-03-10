1:22 a.m. Two people at a pond were sent away.

7:37 a.m. Gas pump video screens were punched.

7:59 a.m. Someone was accused of driving on the sidewalk.

9 a.m. A dispatcher returned an abandoned 911 call and was told “all customer service representatives are busy helping other customers.”

9:56 a.m. A wallet with minimal cash inside was lost.

11:41 a.m. A woman who came home intoxicated was asked to move out.

11:43 a.m. A victim reporting a broken window believed it was “gang related.”

11:48 a.m. A man seen riding a bike and screaming at the top of his lungs had vanished.

12:17 p.m. A tall man stole some things.

12:35 p.m. Hound dogs were barking.

2:49 p.m. A stolen credit card was used to buy $6,500 worth of banners.

3:04 p.m. A man who sat down to eat with a bottle of liquor was talking incoherently.

4:11 p.m. A man shining a laser at people was asked to stop.

4:24 p.m. There was concern that the people driving around with a washing machine in their pickup were just going to dump it somewhere.

5:32 p.m. A neighbor’s music was so loud it was shaking the windows.

6:29 p.m. A man was stumbling around in the trees.

6:46 p.m. A man was asked to stop leaving “nasty” messages.

9:55 p.m. A man was skateboarding in the middle of the road.

10:28 p.m. Rhythmic beating, not firewood chopping, was reported.

10:32 p.m. A missing dog came back home.