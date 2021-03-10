Market Trends: Home Listings

Back in September, we studied the quantity of new listings by calendar month. Let’s refresh the data, to include numbers through February 2021 (see chart below). This week’s chart shows quantities of Flathead County single-family residence listings added by month, for homes listed for prices between $150,000 and $799,999, over the past six years.

Last April and May had unusually low listings added, but there were upward trends in March, July, August and October. June 2020 continued a downward quantity trend from the prior two years, too. This January and February do not show anything out of the six-year norm. It will be an interesting spring …

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.