Podcast: The Brothers Gelande

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: A trio of brothers born and raised in Whitefish grew up to dominate the sport of gelande jumping, a run of success that continues today, 25 years after one of them first won Montana Snowbowl’s annual event in 1996. Brent Wilson took home the title that year, and he joins the show to share how he turned from standout downhill racer to gelande jumper, how he brought younger brothers Rolf and Erik into the sport, and what it’s been like to see the trio win 19 titles and set countless records along the way. Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including expanding vaccine availability in Northwest Montana, the return of the Empire Builder seven days a week, and a guilty plea in a Glacier National Park sexual assault case.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.