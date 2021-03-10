Texas Man Dies in Montana Skiing Accident

BOZEMAN — A Texas man died in a skiing accident in southwest Montana last week, Gallatin County officials said.
Kirby Smith, 60, of Dallas died of blunt force injuries to the head at Big Sky Resort southwest of Bozeman on March 5, the sheriff’s office said. He was skiing with his son at the time and was wearing a helmet.
The Big Sky Ski Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.
