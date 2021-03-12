Montanan Charged with Breaking Into U.S. Capitol Told TV Reporter he was ‘On the Front Line’

A Montana man who confirmed his illegal presence inside the U.S. Capitol in an interview with a national TV network has been arrested and charged with four counts related to the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

Boyd Allen Camper made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Missoula Friday morning. Camper’s charges include parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol buildings; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at the Capitol; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted areas; and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted space without authority.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the FBI provides several photographs it says identify Camper inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with statements from a number of witnesses who confirmed his presence. In an interview with the FBI on Jan. 21, Camper admitted to filming inside the Capitol with a stick-mounted Go-Pro camera and said he “picked the right hole” on his way to breaching the building. Camper also told investigators “in my mind, we were going to take the Capitol steps.”

[READ: Boyd Allen Camper criminal complaint]

Camper is also identified as “Boyd Camper from Montana” in a CBS News interview that was posted online the day after the riot. When a reporter asks Camper, “you were inside the Capitol?” Camper responds, “I was on the front line.” Camper then went on to say, “We’re going to take this damn place. If you haven’t heard it’s called the insurrection act and we the people are ready.”

Camper is believed to be the fifth Montanan charged with breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6. Isaac Steve Sturgeon of Dillon was arrested last weekend, brothers Joshua and Jerod Hughes were arrested in late January, and Dillon business owner Henry Phillip Muntzer was charged Jan. 21.