3:24 a.m. The neighbors were fighting.

4:40 a.m. “Something or someone” was outside puking.

8:18 a.m. A hope chest reported missing 30 years ago was found.

8:30 a.m. A moped in “really rough shape” was parked in the fire lane.

9:32 a.m. Two people making out in a deli for the last several hours refused to leave.

10:57 a.m. A concerned citizen was told there was video on “one of those Snapchat things” showing animal cruelty. The caller did not see the video because “it would make (them) too mad.”

11:01 a.m. Cats were fighting.

11:55 a.m. A backpack was thrown from a hillside.

12:12 p.m. A man called to complain that law enforcement was harassing him.

4:03 p.m. A dog that was left in a car was fine.

4:23 p.m. Someone who received the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine was “not feeling that great.”

6:07 p.m. Two dogs were following a woman on a walking path.

6:25 p.m. A man who said he was not looking for trouble reportedly “whipped it out” in public.

8:39 p.m. A nozzle was swiped from a car wash.