1 Killed, 1 Injured in Explosion at Butte Truck Repair Shop

BUTTE – An explosion at a Butte truck repair shop killed one man and seriously injured another, Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said.

The men had been working on an oil storage tank at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center when the explosion happened at 4:10 p.m. Monday.

The victim died at the scene. The names of the men involved were being withheld until relatives could be notified, Lester said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.