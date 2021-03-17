Bad Kitties

8:03 a.m. A back bumper was stolen.

9:42 a.m. Political signs were spray-painted.

12:35 p.m. A woman thwarted an attempted phone scam.

12:42 p.m. A piece of plastic, possibly a “mud flap type thing,” was in the road.

2:19 p.m. A man angry at a “punk” throwing rocks at his house told a dispatcher to stop asking stupid questions.

2:41 p.m. A man’s friends pranked him by moving his car.

2:44 p.m. A man who wired money to a woman he’d been talking to for a year worried he may have been scammed.

2:45 p.m. A cat bit someone.

4:07 p.m. A man “either intoxicated or high” was carrying around a wad of paper.

4:32 p.m. A cat managed to do $3,900 worth of damage to a vehicle.

6:27 p.m. A woman was being loud and cursing.

8:19 p.m. A suspicious man was swinging his arms in an excited manner.

9:47 p.m. An unauthorized bonfire was put out.

10:02 p.m. A man had questions about getting his newly former girlfriend to move out.

10:22 p.m. A man trying to turn off his phone alarm while showering accidentally called 911.