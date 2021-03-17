Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Bad Kitties

By

8:03 a.m. A back bumper was stolen.

9:42 a.m. Political signs were spray-painted.

12:35 p.m. A woman thwarted an attempted phone scam.

12:42 p.m. A piece of plastic, possibly a “mud flap type thing,” was in the road.

2:19 p.m. A man angry at a “punk” throwing rocks at his house told a dispatcher to stop asking stupid questions.

2:41 p.m. A man’s friends pranked him by moving his car.

2:44 p.m. A man who wired money to a woman he’d been talking to for a year worried he may have been scammed.

2:45 p.m. A cat bit someone.

4:07 p.m. A man “either intoxicated or high” was carrying around a wad of paper.

4:32 p.m. A cat managed to do $3,900 worth of damage to a vehicle.

6:27 p.m. A woman was being loud and cursing.

8:19 p.m. A suspicious man was swinging his arms in an excited manner.

9:47 p.m. An unauthorized bonfire was put out.

10:02 p.m. A man had questions about getting his newly former girlfriend to move out.

10:22 p.m. A man trying to turn off his phone alarm while showering accidentally called 911.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.