Podcast: One Year Later

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: It’s been more than a year now since we all first felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in this country, so to look back at March 2020 and everything that’s happened since then, Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown stops by the show to discuss it all. Kellyn walks through the first hectic weeks of covering the pandemic, how our coverage has been shaped ever since, and how he’s handled the divisive rhetoric surrounding COVID-19.

Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a major announcement on vaccine availability in Montana, the relaxation of some restrictions on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, and a plan to expand trails — and discourage transients — at a Kalispell park.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.