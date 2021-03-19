And You Will Know I am ‘The Lord’

1:02 a.m. A man hit a house with a bat.

2:08 a.m. A neighbor with a history of telling lies was pointing lights at someone else’s house.

8:12 a.m. A window was busted.

9:49 a.m. A woman was concerned that the she may have purchased stolen lamps.

10:15 a.m. Mail was stolen.

11:02 a.m. Graffiti was found on a building.

11:38 a.m. Someone urgently needed a permit for chickens.

11:39 a.m. A woman said she was worried about dogs left in a car because “when you go fishing, you go fishing all day.”

2:42 p.m. Someone found a syringe filled with blood in their vehicle.

2:57 p.m. A liter of soda was stolen.

3:12 p.m. A dog crossed the road and headed south.

3:19 p.m. A large beam was blocking traffic.

3:31 p.m. Someone was mailed a threatening letter.

6:48 p.m. A man who called himself “the lord” was removed from a casino.

6:54 p.m. Two men were cutting into a house.

7:19 p.m. Friends were roughhousing.

11:07 p.m. Someone was frightened by a man who stuck up his thumb as if looking for a ride.