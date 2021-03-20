Irony We Should Expect in the ‘New Normal’

The March 12 Beacon article regarding the moving of the mask goalpost at Bigfork Schools at the behest of a vocal minority was supremely entertaining. What I found most interesting was Beau Wielkoszewski’s resignation letter being referenced where he nailed himself to the cross and insulted our community and the Trustees of the School Board. Apparently, it is beyond his comprehension, why a community of people would want their children to have a “normal” childhood in the face of a disease that has been found to not affect them.

Beau finds it “appalling” that we would want our children to get a quality education without a dehumanizing mask on their face and asserted that our community is choosing “convenience at the detriment of others.” Did he just call us lazy and inconsiderate? I find that a little extreme seeing how this is a very hardworking and probably the most generous community I have ever known living my entire life in Montana. It does not seem like he knows us here very well. Perhaps he is new to town. It also left me wondering how many kids he has in the school district.

At any rate, I laughed out loud when it was revealed that after quitting his job, insulting the school board, and the community with his letter, he will still gladly cash the checks for his contracted remote technology services to the school. How much blood money is this former “public servant” willing to accept as a contract employee? I guess it is just the kind of irony and foolishness we should expect in the “new normal” COVID clown world.

Ben Woods

Bigfork