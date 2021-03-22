Barney Gumble?

1:25 a.m. A car was “creeping around.”

6:59 a.m. A man was rabbit hunting on private property.

11:32 a.m. A young steer was hanging around.

11:56 a.m. A man who requested a sheriff’s deputy come with him to pick up his W-2 in order to “embarrass the company” was told that’s not what the sheriff’s office does.

12:08 p.m. A man walking down the highway was opening mailboxes.

2:44 p.m. Drivers were being forced to swerve around a large load of tarps.

3:14 p.m. A Marion man was worried that “questionable citizens” were moving in.

3:43 p.m. A woman who just had surgery was sick of yelling at the neighbors to turn down their music.

3:52 p.m. A German shepherd in a car failed to deter a thief.

4:15 p.m. A dog has been barking for 12 hours.

5:05 p.m. Several elephants were stolen from a gift shop.

5:34 p.m. A bite from a golden doodle failed to injure a chicken.

5:54 p.m. A man in pastel clothing was “doing strange things” between cars.

8:01 p.m. An intoxicated man was naked in the hallway.

8:27 p.m. A man wanted his guns back from his wife.

8:53 p.m. Two teens were fighting.

11:01 p.m. Someone at a bar called 911 and burped.

11:39 p.m. A lost tourist was mistaken for a drunk driver.