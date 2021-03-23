Gianforte Gets Warning in Killing of Yellowstone Wolf

BOISE, Idaho — Montana’s governor was given a warning by state wildlife officials after killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park in February without first taking a mandated trapping education course.
Gov. Greg Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the park on a ranch owned by a Sinclair Broadcasting Group executive, Boise State Public Radio reported.
It’s legal to kill wolves in Montana with a license, but trappers must first complete a three-hour online course that includes instruction on how to take the animals ethically and lawfully.
The Republican governor had a wolf license, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon.
Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said the governor “immediately rectified the mistake” and enrolled in the wolf-trapping certification course scheduled for Wednesday.
The wolf he killed Feb. 15 was born in Yellowstone National Park and fitted with a radio collar to track its movements in 2018, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said. The animal was a member of the park’s Wapiti Lake pack but had left the group to find a mate.
News of Gianforte’s hunting violation comes as lawmakers in Montana and Idaho have been considering proposals to make it much easier to kill wolves in a bid to drive down the predators’ numbers.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.