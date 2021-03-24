Market Trends: List to Contract to Close

Looking back over the past year, March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021, let’s do a simple chart for Flathead county-wide single-family residence sales quantities by original list price range (in $100k blocks). We’ll focus on homes 1,200-2,800 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-plus bathrooms. Let’s also add an orange line, depicting the median days between listing and going under contract. We will also add a green line, depicting median days between contract and close.

Up to $700k, forget months of negotiating; if buyers aren’t snapping up their choice in a few weeks, they’re likely forced to keep looking — chances are someone else got it under contract during that short window. The due diligence period durations seem amazingly consistent.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.