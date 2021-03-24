Podcast: On the Road to a Record Year

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: It feels like every year lately has been an unprecedented one at Glacier National Park, but 2021 might just end up being the busiest and most complicated of them all. With much of the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials expect extremely high visitation, and ongoing virus mitigation measures plus widespread road construction will make things extra challenging for park officials. Tristan Scott joins the show to talk about what those officials are planning to ensure visitors — and locals — go home from the park happy.

Later, host Andy Viano runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the Blackfeet Nation’s decision to reopen the eastern entrances to Glacier National Park, a protest at Whitefish Mountain Resort, and a major conservation project taking another big step forward.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.