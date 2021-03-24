Runnin’ Off With That Sweet Stimmy

12:21 a.m. A woman went to the ATM to get her stimulus money and hadn’t returned.

1:05 a.m. A strange lady was at someone’s door.

3:56 a.m. The upstairs neighbor’s water was running.

5:07 a.m. A man tried and failed to start a fight.

6:32 a.m. A large exchange of money was observed.

7:28 a.m. Someone was hiding under a tarp.

8:25 a.m. There were too many turkeys in a Lincoln County neighborhood.

9:12 a.m. A man took two candy bars.

9:20 a.m. A woman was asked to call back about a chicken permit once she had some chickens.

10:05 a.m. A barefoot man at a bus stop was holding one shoe.

11:57 a.m. Graffiti was found on a building for a second time.

12:42 p.m. Someone drove into a decorative boulder.

2:25 p.m. A man who appeared to be drinking vodka was making strange movements.

2:33 p.m. A woman who walked between two garbage cans to urinate wanted dispatch to know about the pair of underwear she found back there.

4:54 p.m. A man was concerned someone was staying in his cabin because the electric bill kept going up.

5:11 p.m. A man was yelling at a bus.

5:14 p.m. Someone witnessed a drug deal.

5:27 p.m. A mailbox was smashed for a third time.

6:16 p.m. A woman trying to make it as an “influencer” was worried that a rival making negative YouTube videos about her was going to derail her plans.

9:41 p.m. Two dogs were walking down the street.

10:26 p.m. A man trying to enjoy an “ER” rerun reported a truck had its lights on for at least the last 45 minutes.