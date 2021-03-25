Suspect in Georgia Stalking, Intimidation Shot in Montana

BILLINGS — A 41-year-old Georgia man wanted on intimidation and stalking charges was shot and killed by two deputy U.S. Marshals when he pointed a handgun at officers after a pursuit in southern Montana, authorities said.

The man killed was identified as Christopher Eric Cook by Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner Charles “Chip” Kem.

The pursuit began at about 9 a.m. Tuesday near Laurel when officers tried to stop Cook’s pickup truck because he had an arrest warrant issued in March in Heard County, Georgia, The Billings Gazette reported.

Officers twice spike-stripped Cook’s tires but he continued driving the damaged vehicle, at times using the shoulders of the highway to pass vehicles, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung said..

The pursuit ended about 35 miles (56 kilometers) later when a Montana Highway Patrol officer forced the pickup to stop near Columbus. The Georgia man got out of the truck and started walking away before turning around and walking toward officers with a gun, Hornung said.

“The suspect ignored all law enforcement commands to surrender,” Hornung said in a statement.

Two Deputy U.S. Marshals with the Montana Violent Offenders Task Force shot the man, killing him, Hornung said.