12:46 a.m. A man kicked out of a casino for being too drunk was banging on the windows.

2:05 a.m. A woman walked into her teenage daughter’s room and found a boy there.

3:25 a.m. Two men walked into a Columbia Falls business, knocked over a bunch of stuff, and walked out with food and a hat.

10 a.m. Six months later, a man’s ex-wife still wasn’t sure what she wanted him to do with the stuff she left at his house.

11:09 a.m. A diamond earring was found.

11:33 a.m. Dogs chased a woman inside.

12:20 p.m. “Several strange things” were happening in a Kalispell neighborhood.

2:57 p.m. An intoxicated man stole fishing supplies.

3:08 p.m. A dog that barked all day yesterday was back at it.

5:39 p.m. A woman was pushing people.

8:45 p.m. Someone kicked and spit on a door handle.

8:59 p.m. A friendly dog was found.