Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, March 19, 2021

Extreme Fetch

12:12 a.m. A man and woman have been screaming at each other for the last hour.

6:03 a.m. A man with burrs covering his sweatpants was asking for directions to the hospital.

10:15 a.m. A misunderstanding led someone to report shots being fired at a dog when, in fact, a dog and its master were just playing fetch.

10:16 a.m. Negative things were being posted on Facebook.

12:45 p.m. A man accused of dancing around a fire to get it to start said he was actually looking for Easter eggs.

1:11 p.m. A man arrived at the police department to retrieve his machete.

3:19 p.m. Rose needed a ride to the bus stop.

3:30 p.m. A man described as “super high and being loud” was asked to quiet down.

3:40 p.m. Rose got a ride.

3:55 p.m. A man was asked to stop scaring kids.

4:02 p.m. Teenagers harassed a cyclist. 

5:55 p.m. A man in the grass near a small group of trees was napping.

6:40 p.m. A man holding a hotel ice bucket was hassling guests.

