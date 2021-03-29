Extreme Fetch

12:12 a.m. A man and woman have been screaming at each other for the last hour.
6:03 a.m. A man with burrs covering his sweatpants was asking for directions to the hospital.
10:15 a.m. A misunderstanding led someone to report shots being fired at a dog when, in fact, a dog and its master were just playing fetch.
10:16 a.m. Negative things were being posted on Facebook.
12:45 p.m. A man accused of dancing around a fire to get it to start said he was actually looking for Easter eggs.
1:11 p.m. A man arrived at the police department to retrieve his machete.
3:19 p.m. Rose needed a ride to the bus stop.
3:30 p.m. A man described as “super high and being loud” was asked to quiet down.
3:40 p.m. Rose got a ride.
3:55 p.m. A man was asked to stop scaring kids.
4:02 p.m. Teenagers harassed a cyclist.
5:55 p.m. A man in the grass near a small group of trees was napping.
6:40 p.m. A man holding a hotel ice bucket was hassling guests.