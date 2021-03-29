Grass Fires on Blackfeet Reservation Burn 39 Square Miles

GREAT FALLS — Two grass fires pushed by strong winds burned 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) of land on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and one abandoned structure, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said.

One fire started Sunday west of the community of Blackfoot. Residents of Blackfoot were asked to evacuate as a precaution. A second fire started near Starr School.

The cause of the fires are being investigated. The National Weather Service reported sustained winds in the area were about 65 mph on Sunday, with gusts up to 85 mph, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Timothy F. Davis issued a declaration of emergency at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the tribe said in a statement. Some power lines were damaged by the fire, ABC Fox Montana reported.

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday night, NBC Montana reported.

Snow was forecast for the Browning area on Monday.