Don’t Buy the Lies of Socialized Medicine

“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan.” With those infamous lies, Barack Obama sealed the fate of millions of Americans who lost their health insurance. Many Montanans have now been relegated to choosing one of the two worst evils. The choice between paying much more for less coverage or choosing to go without health insurance at all.

Obama called this the “Affordable care act,” but it quickly became the unaffordable no-care act. Obamacare has been an unmitigated failure. Since 2010, when Obamacare was implemented, the cost of health care skyrocketed, fewer people can afford healthcare, and the government has subsidized Big Pharma and hospitals on the backs of the citizens of America.

There are now fewer options for private insurance and gone are the catastrophic healthcare plans millions depended on. It is now also more difficult to have a health savings account to control our own costs. Essentially, Obama’s socialized unaffordable no-care act stole Americans’ ability to control their own healthcare.

But now I think I am having a nightmare and watching the movie Dumb and Dumber. Democrats are in control of Congress, and President Joe Biden is poised to dictate an even worse idea: single-payer healthcare. Under Biden’s single-payer plan, he would eventually eliminate private insurance. Why eliminate private insurance? Because socialists hate the free market that has made America the greatest country for the past 244 years. Under Biden’s “Anti-Free Market Act” we would no longer have a choice of healthcare. All Americans would be forced into a one-sized-fits-all socialist healthcare program.

There will be no private insurance, no choice, just the forced choice. The result will be doctors and hospitals will have to bow to government dictates, just like all Americans. The freedom Patrick Henry so cherished when he said, “give me liberty, or give me death” will be destroyed.

The result, Montanans will lose the choice of what type of health coverage they feel is best for them, and they will also see severe restrictions in the availability and a steep decline in the quality of healthcare, just like Canada.

Don’t expect your healthcare to be cheaper because of the reduced quality of care. No, on the contrary, it will cost even more. To pay for it will require Biden’s Democrats to increase personal income taxes of all taxpayers by 18 percent.

The world depends on the United States for innovation in healthcare. We lead the way on drug discovery and development of new treatments because of our free market system. America’s role as an innovator disappears under Biden’s socialist plan.

Obamacare was sold with a sleight of hand and outright lies and Bidencare will use the same tactics. Americans were duped before, and this time around we need to see the cons of socialist healthcare. Arm yourself with the facts — socialized healthcare will lead to higher taxes, worse healthcare, eliminate individual free choice and eventually will destroy the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness all Americans are blessed to have.

Sen. David Howard, R-Park City

Chairman of the Senate Public Health Committee