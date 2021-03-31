KGEZ Sports Director Resigns

Anthony Nachreiner, host of the daily “Nach on Sports” talk show on KGEZ, announced he will be resigning his position as sports director for the radio station and record his last show on April 9.

“These past 5 years have enriched my life and I can honestly say I don’t know if I will ever live in a more beautiful place,” Nachreiner wrote in a Twitter post on March 31.

Life Update: I am resigning as Sports Director at AM600 KGEZ.



Thank you Flathead Valley and Montana for a wonderful 5 years! #mtscores pic.twitter.com/NyZuyuutcH — Anthony Nachreiner 🎙 (@TheNachOnSports) March 31, 2021

In 2016, Nachreiner was hired at KGEZ to host the state’s only local sports talk radio show and be the voice of the Flathead Braves. He arrived in Kalispell just days before he had to call his first game, Flathead vs. Great Falls CMR.

Nachreiner grew up in Florida, cutting his teeth as a broadcaster at his high school’s television news station and interning at various TV and radio studios throughout college in Milwaukee, WI, before finally landing in a Montana town he couldn’t find on a map.

In the five years since, Nachreiner has become a staple on the local airwaves, hosting “The Nach on Sports” on weekday evenings, calling every Braves football and basketball game, compiling the Treasure State Media Poll during the football season and routinely bringing on local coaches, players and sports fanatics to discuss the latest in the high school, college and professional leagues.

He routinely found that despite the wide ranges of topic he covers on his show, there’s always the most interest for the local high school teams.

“There is more love and passion for high school football than anything else,” Nachreiner told the Beacon last winter. “When I have the Bigfork coach on, or talk about Whitefish’s chances in the playoffs, that’s when there’s the most interest.”

As the voice of the Braves, Nachreiner showed some bias towards the Orange and Black (“I’m dedicated to all the high school teams. I do love the Wolfpack, just not when they’re playing Flathead,”) and will continue to root for the Braves even as he embarks on the next stage of his career.

“To Brave Nation, I can’t say thank you enough for the compliments you have given me over the years,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for tuning in as I describe your sons and daughters playing the games they love.”