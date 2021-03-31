Market Trends: Tax Valuations

In this chart, I show an undisclosed Flathead Valley property and its tax valuations and marketing efforts over the past 15 years. Listings that ultimately expired are red, cancellations are orange, listings which successfully sold are green, and teal indicates that it is under contract right now (taking back-up offers). Black vertical line within green polys show the contract date. Years are along the bottom, with hash marks for each calendar month therein. Dollar values (in thousands of dollars) are along the left side. Tax valuations: green line is land, blue is building, black is total. I don’t have 2021 tax valuations for many properties yet. Can you imagine how hard Realtors, appraisers and DoR appraisers are working to keep up with this escalating market?

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.