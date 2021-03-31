Yes, I Have Had Some Meth, Why?

12:58 a.m. A man threatened to shoot a kid if he threw any more rocks at his house.

6:05 a.m. A suspicious man was carrying a bag of tools.

9:32 a.m. Someone had video of a man throwing dog poop.

10:24 a.m. A Chihuahua in a camouflage sweater was barking.

12:50 p.m. A house and car were egged.

12:55 p.m. A possibly intoxicated man was dancing.

1:40 p.m. Dogs were fighting.

3:34 p.m. A skateboarder fell into a ditch.

4:39 p.m. A man stealing soda was kicked out of a fast food restaurant.

7:43 p.m. A man who believed someone was trying to break in and steal his dog admitted to having a beer and some meth, but reassured a dispatcher “I’m not crazy just because I’ve done a lot of meth.”

9:57 p.m. The man called back to say his dog was gone and that he was going to do “whatever it effing takes” to get his dog back, adding that he had not done any more meth since his first call.