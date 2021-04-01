Man Found Dead in Lower Thompson Lake

The body of a 71-year-old Missoula man was pulled out of Lower Thompson Lake by emergency responders on March 29 after someone reported ice fishing gear was found near a large hole.

Several people reported seeing someone fishing near the hole Monday morning, according to a press release issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and an initial report was made at approximately 12:41 p.m. that day.

Rescuers from Fisher River Valley Fire and Rescue, David Thompson Search and Rescue, and the LCSO responded to Lower Thompson Lake. They were able to approach the area using ice rescue equipment and remove a body from the water. The man, later identified as Michael Larson, was pronounced dead at the scene.