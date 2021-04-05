A Bird Does a Human Call

1:35 a.m. A man pushed over some motorcycles.

2:22 a.m. A mom would like her son to stop smoking weed.

9:13 a.m. Someone got to work and found an empty box of playing cards outside the building, then found two cards duct taped to different parts of the building.

9:36 a.m. When a deputy told a woman he was not going to investigate a dubious report for a 10th time, the woman screamed and cursed.

11:59 a.m. A very sick cat was taken to the vet.

12:21 p.m. Someone was making bizarre statements online.

1:32 p.m. A man in camo pants was being belligerent.

1:39 p.m. A skateboarder was also being belligerent.

2 p.m. Bob was tired and took a nap.

2:18 p.m. Some hotel guests had a whole lot of excuses for why they hadn’t checked out yet.

6:19 p.m. A man dropped some pizza boxes.

6:40 p.m. Someone who heard whistling from a lost hiker now believed it was just birds.

9:40 p.m. A “shady” man was looking for a ride.

10:05 p.m. Two or three people were ding-dong ditching an entire street.